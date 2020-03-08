The Philadelphia Union has canceled its “Meet the Team” event scheduled for March 11 at Dave & Buster’s on Christopher Columbus Boulevard, on the advice of Major League Soccer officials.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced a temporary adjustment to their autograph policy in a statement released Saturday morning. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the team will be distributing pre-signed baseballs and photo cards to fans seeking autographs, as per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Similarly, the NBA has sent a memo to its teams, including the Sixers, detailings its coronavirus contingency plan, which includes the possibility of banning fans from arenas and allowing only essential personnel.

And starting Tuesday, Amtrak’s Acela nonstop service from New York to Washington, D.C., is suspended due to “reduced demand for our service.”

There are currently two positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, one in nearby Delaware County and one in Wayne County in the northeastern part of the state, and four cases in New Jersey, including one in Camden County. No confirmed cases from the state of Delaware have been reported.

Saturday afternoon, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and other state health officials offered an update after the announcement Friday night of the fourth presumptive coronavirus case there. A man in his 50s is hospitalized with COVID-19 at Englewood Hospital in Bergen County. Two other positive cases are also in Bergen County, with one in Camden County.

“We know these reports of positive tests can be worrisome to residents, but we do ask everyone to remain calm,” Oliver said. “Overall, the risk of the average New Jerseyan contracting coronavirus remains low.”

State health officials released the towns where the diagnosed individuals reside. The Camden County man lives in Cherry Hill, while two of the Bergen County patients live in Englewood and one lives in Fort Lee.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the outbreak in New Jersey is a “rapidly evolving situation.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the state had completed 29 tests, with only four of those coming back as presumptive positive. After being tested in a state lab, the results are sent to the CDC for confirmation.

Persichilli said four tests are in progress, with one in Union County, one in Mercer County, and two in Bergen County. Fifteen additional people are under investigation, meaning those individuals are exhibiting symptoms, have been in contact with a person with COVID-19, or show signs of pneumonia with unknown cause.

They’ll begin testing those individuals Saturday or Sunday, Persichilli said. Those under investigation include three people from Essex County, seven people from Bergen County, two from Morris County, one from Passaic County, and one from Camden County.

The state Health Department is working with officials in Passaic County in reference to a New York rabbi who held services last Monday in the county and was reported to test positive for COVID-19. Those results were confirmed Saturday morning. Anyone who has been in close contact with the rabbi should self-quarantine for 14 days from last contact, Persichilli said.

All four patients with positive cases in New Jersey are currently in stable condition, the health commissioner said. For the most part, the ways in which those individuals were exposed to the virus is still unknown and under investigation.

An exposure link has been identified for the Bergen County male resident in his 50s — it is associated with a rabbi at Temple Young Israel synagogue in New Rochelle, Westchester County, New York, who tested positive for coronavirus. The Bergen County man was present at a service there on Feb. 23.

Westchester County has seen the highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New York state, with 35 cases as of Friday night. N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as the number of cases soared Friday to 76 statewide.

Another Bergen County resident, who is stable at home under self-quarantine, was in close contact with a work colleague in New York City who tested positive for COVID-19. That colleague is a New York resident.

In Delaware County, meanwhile, officials held a Saturday afternoon briefing after Friday morning’s news of the first reported case in the Philadelphia region.

Delaware County officials signed an emergency declaration that will provide increased support and funding to local agencies and municipalities. They also held a call with county school superintendents, relaying guidance from the state health department and the CDC that districts do not need to close at this time. That decision ultimately can be decided by the individual districts.

Many schools in Delaware County are performing extra cleaning this weekend, to ensure they are as “germ-free as possible.” (In the Central Bucks School District in Bucks County, five schools closed this week due to community members’ exposure to a person with COVID-19.)

Fair Acres Geriatric Center, a nursing home in Media, has ended visitation amid concerns of coronavirus exposure to its elderly community, who are at higher risk of serious health issues if diagnosed with the virus. All new admissions, essential vendors for deliveries, and employees who have been traveling recently, will be screened for the virus.

Residents of the center are also required to stay on campus for now.

Delaware County officials said several inaccurate reports online about the exact town where the woman diagnosed with COVID-19 lives stem from a Johns Hopkins University map showing coronavirus reports worldwide. When you zoom in on Delaware County, it shows South Media as the exact location.

Monica Taylor, vice chair of the County Council, said the location is aggregated to the center of the county but is “not an indication of where this female lives.”

Delaware County does not have its own public health department, and thus the state Department of Health is in control of the investigation, along with the CDC.

Many local residents have raised concerns about the lack of information about the hometown of the COVID-19 patient.

State Sens. Tim Kearney and Tom Killion, both of whom represent parts of Delaware County, sent a letter to Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine urging the state Health Department for more transparency, and to release the home municipality of the Delco woman who tested positive for coronavirus.