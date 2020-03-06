The Central Bucks School District closed five schools Friday “out of an abundance of caution” after some individuals in the district were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The district learned of the exposure late Thursday night and posted an announcement on its website.

Further details about the exposure have not yet been released, but after district officials consulted with local health authorities, they decided to close the following schools:

Butler Elementary School

Central Bucks South High School

Titus Elementary School

Tohickon Middle School

Tamanend Middle School

Those schools in Pennsylvania’s third largest school district will be closed for all students and staff members.

Pennsylvania has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but on Thursday, New Jersey announced its second case of the coronavirus.