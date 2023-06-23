Pennsylvania’s health system is among the nation’s best, according to latest scorecard ranking

Pennsylvania’s health system receives high marks for overall performance compared to all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a new Commonwealth Fund analysis.

The Commonwealth Fund’s 2023 Scorecard on State Health System performance is the latest in an annual report that assesses health systems based on 58 healthcare indicators, including access to coverage, insurance costs, service use, disparities, and overall quality.

The organization has also included women’s reproductive health in its recent report. The new criteria evaluates statewide prenatal and postpartum care access, reproductive cancer screenings, preventative services, and mortality rates.

On Thursday, the Commonwealth Fund’s data analysis concluded that Pennsylvania’s health system is “better-than-average” across all measurements, and ranks ninth overall – tied with New York – among states that provide high-quality healthcare.