Pa. declares Code Orange due to poor air quality from wildfires
Under a Code Orange, air quality may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.
- Vulnerable residents are encouraged to stay indoors and limit or avoid outdoor activities.
- Here’s how to understand your air quality index, and how wildfire smoke affects your health.
- More massive wildfires can be expected this summer thanks to climate change.
Wildfire smoke has again triggered a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter in Pennsylvania.
The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the Code Orange for Monday, July 17 for the entire commonwealth.
Officials noted that local conditions could fall within the Code Red range, and encouraged residents to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.
Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.
Under Code Red conditions, experts recommend that everyone avoid the outdoors, keep windows shut, and run air conditioning on a re-circulation setting. Those who go outside are encouraged to wear a high-quality mask, such as an N-95 or KN-95, to reduce pollution exposure.
Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.
