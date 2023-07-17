Wildfire smoke has again triggered a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter in Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued the Code Orange for Monday, July 17 for the entire commonwealth.

Officials noted that local conditions could fall within the Code Red range, and encouraged residents to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.

Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

Under Code Red conditions, experts recommend that everyone avoid the outdoors, keep windows shut, and run air conditioning on a re-circulation setting. Those who go outside are encouraged to wear a high-quality mask, such as an N-95 or KN-95, to reduce pollution exposure.

Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.