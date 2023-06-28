Pa. declares Code Red due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfires

A Code Red Air Quality Action Day is in effect for the entire state of Pennsylvania, officials announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Canadian wildfires again blanket parts of the U.S. with smoky haze.

Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

Air quality is poorer in the western part of the state, including in Pittsburgh.

If the forecast is “Red,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, there may still be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities. Residents can visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.