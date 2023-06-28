Pa. declares Code Red due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfires
Wildfires continue to rage across Canada, with 487 wildfires burning and more than half out of control.
A Code Red Air Quality Action Day is in effect for the entire state of Pennsylvania, officials announced Wednesday.
The announcement comes as Canadian wildfires again blanket parts of the U.S. with smoky haze.
Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.
Air quality is poorer in the western part of the state, including in Pittsburgh.
If the forecast is “Red,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, there may still be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities. Residents can visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.
Under Code Red conditions, experts recommend that everyone avoid the outdoors, keep windows shut, and run air conditioning on a re-circulation setting. Those who go outside are encouraged to wear a high-quality mask, such as an N-95 or KN-95, to reduce pollution exposure.
Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia is seeing an AQI of over 100, which falls under a Code Orange.
Extreme heat can cause air quality issues. See the chart below to understand what the AQI Index numbers & levels mean.— FEMA (@fema) July 12, 2022
☑️Check on the current air quality in your area: https://t.co/V15BJucMd8
☑️Use @CDCgov's heat & health tracker to identify heat risks: https://t.co/XHWwhAFsiz pic.twitter.com/vv2pq7eo1s
