WHYY News Climate Desk

Pa. declares Code Red due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfires

Wildfires continue to rage across Canada, with 487 wildfires burning and more than half out of control.

Smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires hang over Pittsburgh on June 28, 2023.

Smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires hang over Pittsburgh on June 28, 2023. (Oliver Morrison/90.5 WESA)

A Code Red Air Quality Action Day is in effect for the entire state of Pennsylvania, officials announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Canadian wildfires again blanket parts of the U.S. with smoky haze.

Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

Air quality is poorer in the western part of the state, including in Pittsburgh.

If the forecast is “Red,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, there may still be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities. Residents can visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.

Under Code Red conditions, experts recommend that everyone avoid the outdoors, keep windows shut, and run air conditioning on a re-circulation setting. Those who go outside are encouraged to wear a high-quality mask, such as an N-95 or KN-95, to reduce pollution exposure.

Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia is seeing an AQI of over 100, which falls under a Code Orange.

Part of the series

