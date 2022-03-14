Paid family and medical leave poised to become law in Delaware

Delaware is poised to become the 10th state to provide paid family leave after revisions to an earlier bill gained widespread legislative support as well as the backing of the state’s largest employer and most powerful business group.

The Healthy Delaware Families Act has benefited from a yearlong series of rallies, meetings and lobbying efforts. The measure would take effect in 2026 and provide new parents with up to 12 weeks of paid leave.

The bill also would guarantee up to six weeks of paid leave every two years to workers addressing their own serious health condition, caring for a family member with such a condition, or those affected by a family member’s military deployment.

No employee could take more than 12 weeks of total paid leave in a single year, however. The benefit is capped at 80% of an employee’s salary or $900 a week, whichever is lower.

Workers at companies with at least 25 employees would be eligible for all the benefits. Those at companies with 10 to 24 employees would only be eligible for parental leave, and companies with fewer than 10 employees would not be required to participate but could choose to opt into the plan.

The money will come from a new state insurance account funded by a payroll tax that employees can split 50-50 with employees — like the Social Security payroll tax deduction. Employers, however, can shoulder up to 100% of the tax if they choose.

New Jersey and New York are among the nine states that provide paid family or medical leave, but Pennsylvania is not.

While President Biden’s effort to provide for paid family leave nationwide has stalled, the revised legislation in Delaware — spearheaded by state Sen. Sarah McBride — passed the Senate this week in a 14-7 vote. All Democrats supported it and all Republicans voted no.