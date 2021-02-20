Pa.’s new auditor general says his election was fair, but he won’t talk about the others

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. A version of it originally appeared in Spotlight PA’s free weekly newsletter.

The state’s new auditor general — charged with serving as an independent and impartial fiscal watchdog on behalf of taxpayers — has refused to affirm that the 2020 election was fair and accurate, despite his own victory.

Timothy DeFoor became the first Republican in more than two decades to win the row office, a major victory for the party (DeFoor bested Democrat Nina Ahmad, a former deputy Philadelphia mayor, by 3 percentage points). And he was clear, when he recently appeared before a state House committee, that he believes his race was fair and that he is the rightful victor.

As for the other races on the same ballots in the same election? He has nothing to say.

“I believe my election was fair,” DeFoor said in response to a question from Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia). “As far as anybody else’s election, that’s a conversation that you would have to have with them, but I haven’t heard any complaints with regards to my specific election.”

When pressed this week about the comment, a spokesperson from DeFoor’s office called it a “personal view” and declined to elaborate.

Although Pennsylvania Republicans fell short in their efforts to re-elect President Donald Trump, the GOP performed extremely well in down-ballot races, maintaining their majority in the state Senate, growing their control in the state House, and flipping two statewide row offices.

Despite those gains, party leadership has repeatedly questioned the integrity of the election, while a handful of Republicans have fueled false claims of voter fraud.