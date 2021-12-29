Engagement at Pennsylvania’s parks dipped in 2021, compared to 2020. But overall, Ticehurst said, park use statewide remains higher than any other year.

“It’s a great example of how critical our public spaces are for our mental health, our activity level, just getting out and exercising. It was such a vital need for people to feel like they were getting out and doing something, so there was a ton of new visitors at our state parks,” she said. “Many people continue to get on hikes, bring their dogs and their kids and get out on the trail. So they’ve continued to, you know, explore parks that are nearby, realizing that we have a tremendous resource in Pennsylvania that we can use.”

Ticehurst said more people than ever have realized that Pennsylvania’s parks are free, which continues to be a factor in attracting visitors, even as the attendance numbers begin to stabilize.

“We don’t charge an admission fee for state parks. It’s all part of our taxes that we pay in Pennsylvania,” she said. “There has been sort of a drawdown on the amount of people that have been getting out to parks as we’ve begun to sort of reconnect with our daily work or school. But it’s still showing that the activity and the opportunity for our public spaces was tremendous for people during COVID, and they are still heading out and recreating.”

That same attendance trend was identified at Ridley Creek State Park during the pandemic.

“When COVID hit in 2020, the visitation just exploded. And now for 2021, I would definitely not say we’re back down to normal numbers,” Rose said. It’s “still an increase from 2019, much more of an increase than we would normally have seen. But we are still seeing those higher numbers, just not quite as drastically as we were when COVID first hit.”

Ticehurst said this is the most interest DCNR has ever seen for Pennsylvania’s First Day Hikes program. And while park numbers continue to stabilize, she anticipates this year will shatter previous First Day Hikes attendance records.

You can find a full list of participating parks by visiting www.dcnr.state.pa.us.