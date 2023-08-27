From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about New Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY News to investigate? Let us know here.

The Burlington County Commissioners voted to fund upgrades at Rainbow Meadow Park in Delran. The $5.3 million project will be funded from part of what the county received from the American Rescue Plan.

The first-phase of improvements entail extending public sewer service to the 126-acre property. Other upgrades include public restrooms, accessible trails, and expanded parking.

“When we have spaces for the community to gather, we also need comfort stations,” said County Commissioner Allison Eckel. “We need to provide restrooms in the park, and to do that we need to extend the sewer line.”

The project to provide sewer service to the park will cost $800,000. Delran Township, which is overseeing the project, will be reimbursed by the county for the work.