How a new park in Media will honor the borough’s historic Black heritage

“Many of these African-American families eventually moved into Media and would become some of the founding families of this town,” the website says.

In an interview, Borough Councilman Peter Williamson told WHYY News that as the park was being developed, it became clear that it was “a logical place … to honor that heritage.”

“There were some sweeping changes in America that were highlighting some of the problems, continuing problems in America with race relations, and we thought it was a good opportunity to honor a community that had contributed a great deal to Media and still does,” Williamson said.

The new park, at Fifth and Broomall streets, is a little less than an acre, shaped into an L, with six houses (three sets of twins) wrapping around it, Williamson said. A low spot behind the houses “has been turned into an extensive rain garden to solve some perennial storm flooding problems in that neighborhood … But then, across from them it is sort of an open area, and a seating wall …”

The neighborhood contributed to the design of the park, he said.