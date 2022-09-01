Thousands of Pa. nursing home workers may strike despite $600M for care in state budget

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Months after the state approved hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to bolster caregiving in nursing homes, thousands of nurses, health aides, and other support staff may soon go on strike over how two for-profit companies plan to use the money.

At issue is how much of the $600 million earmarked by Gov. Tom Wolf and the legislature will actually go to workers who say they are working longer hours, taking duties outside their jobs, and even rationing food for residents.

The plan directed $250 million in one-time payments to long-term care providers with no requirements on how the money is spent. Facilities have used similar payments on COVID-19 costs like testing and PPE as well as for one-time recruitment or retention bonuses to workers.

The remaining funds represent a permanent increase in state funding to pay for low-income residents’ stay in care facilities, with a new requirement that 70% of all costs go to “resident-related care” — though exactly what that encompasses is unclear.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, a union representing nursing home workers, says issues for residents and their caregivers are mounting.

It is demanding that the increased funding be spent on higher wages and better benefits for nursing home workers to stem turnover. The union is also asking for language that protects workers’ next contract in case a home is sold, transparency in how the homes use outside contractors, and a guarantee that companies won’t fight future union drives.

The union reached an agreement with one employer, Guardian Healthcare, earlier this week, though the final contract had yet to be ratified by workers as of Aug. 31. Negotiations are still ongoing with two more nursing home companies, Comprehensive and Priority.

Barring an agreement, workers at 14 homes are set to go on strike Sept. 2. Workers at another four would join them on the picket line Sept. 9.