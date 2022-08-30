Gov. Wolf pushes for $2,000 direct payments, without plan to bring GOP to the table

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Barbara Williams’ daughter died 19 years ago, leaving a 2-year-old granddaughter to care for. She moved from Homewood to Sharpsburg soon after, and she “had to learn to adjust.” But then her husband passed away. And she became confined to her wheelchair and couldn’t work.

She went into debt. “I just felt like I couldn’t get another job because we want to hire somebody in a wheelchair?”

Then she got involved in a program called Roots of Faith in Sharpsburg, a Methodist organization that she said helped her get out of debt and get job training.

She lives off of Social Security and said even with a part-time job that she hopes will come through soon, she couldn’t make ends meet.

Kathleen Stanley, the outreach director of Roots of Faith, said its anti-poverty campaign has boosted the income of its 14 graduates last year. That’s one part of a larger effort, she said, that has cut poverty from 30% to 23% in Sharpsburg. But now, she said, inflation has cut into those gains.