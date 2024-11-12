Why high prices toppled Democrats — and other governments around the world

This story originally appeared on NPR.

This year’s election results made one thing clear: People really don’t like paying more for everyday expenses.

And when prices soar, the politicians who are in power often pay for it — as Vice President Kamala Harris and Congressional Democrats experienced firsthand.

Among those fed up with the high cost of living was Theresa Wolfe, a Trump supporter in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“It affects my budget and everyone I know, because we’re paying more for groceries,” she says. “It’s shocking. I mean I had a heart attack at Publix when a bag of tortilla chips, I think it was $7.99.”

A survey by the Associated Press found high prices were the number one concern for about half of all Trump voters. They punished Harris and other Democrats, just as inflation-weary citizens have toppled governments around the globe — from Italy and Argentina to Pakistan and the U.K.

The Labor Department’s latest cost of living report is set to be released on Wednesday. Even though inflation has cooled significantly — from a peak of 9.1% in June of 2022 to 2.4% this September — many voters remain unhappy with the cumulative price hikes of the last two years.

“Even my daughter, who’s a liberal, is a Trumper,” says Wolfe. “We’ve had enough.”