Barbara Furman, of New Hanover Township, said the 8% increase “is just exorbitant,” and was one of a few residents to criticize the amount of funds going towards the county’s new Justice Center in Norristown. “It’s just the taxpayer really doesn’t feel like they have a voice in this.”

But the budget also received high praise from a number of county office representatives for raising non-represented employees’ wages and for investing in public land.

Lori Schreiber, Montgomery County’s clerk of courts, said current wages are an obstacle to hiring and retaining staff.

“We currently have several openings in the Clerk of Courts office, with a few of those openings being the direct result of people who enjoyed their jobs but left to work in other offices where they could earn more money.”

Angelique Hinton, Norristown resident and president of the Norristown NAACP, thanked the commissioners for investing in the Norristown Public Library — which Hinton said is slated to receive $15.5 million from the county over the next two years.

“We have a literacy issue in Norristown, so we’re hoping that this will bring in community and really create a space where community can be safe,” Hinton said.

One of the two public hearings on Dec. 1 was heated. Commissioner Joe Gale was the sole opposition against the tax increase. He said it is “a bunch of bulls***” and “absolutely wrong.”

“And my comment is, the Oscar goes to Commissioner Gale for self-righteous indignation,” Commissioner Kevin Lawrence replied.

The commissioners also voted 2-1 in support of raising salaries for elected officials during a special meeting after the budget hearing on Dec. 1. Those raises will take effect in January 2024.