Pa. lawmakers want voters to weaken governor’s emergency powers, boost their own

The new resolution, authored by Sen. Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), would allow a simple majority in the legislature to end a disaster declaration without the governor’s consent. It would also require the General Assembly to approve any extension beyond the first 21 days.

Should the legislature prioritize the resolution when lawmakers return for a new session in January, the soonest the question could appear on the ballot is May 2021, according to Jennifer Kocher, a spokesperson for Senate Republicans.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Wolf and his administration have made the big decisions — to shut down schools, close businesses, and issue sweeping stay-at-home orders — and set the speed for reopening Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvanians largely approved of those decisions, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll from May, which showed more than 70% of adults in the state agreed with the governor’s handling of the pandemic.

Still, the strategy has frustrated the usually powerful Republican-controlled legislature, whose efforts to ease restrictions ahead of the administration’s timeline were repeatedly vetoed by Wolf. The frustration boiled over into a lawsuit to force Wolf to end his emergency order, which was rejected by the state Supreme Court.

Justice David Wecht, writing for the majority, said lawmakers were required to send the resolution to Wolf, who then would be able to approve or veto the measure.

That is “a key component of our Constitution’s balance of powers among the several branches of government, a balance that prevents one branch from dominating the others,” Wecht wrote.

Wolf made his disapproval of the measure official when he formally vetoed it Tuesday.

The debate surrounding how the state should handle the coronavirus pandemic has descended into an all-out interbranch war. Republicans in the Senate have twice taken the Wolf administration to court, including in May for documents related to a waiver program that allowed some non-essential businesses to stay open while others had to remain shuttered. That case is still pending.