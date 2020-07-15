Pa. House passes constitutional changes that would limit governor’s emergency powers

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

A proposal to change Pennsylvania’s constitution to limit the governor’s disaster emergency powers is moving through the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

The state House passed the constitutional amendments on Tuesday, 115-86. All Republicans and seven Democrats voted in favor of the measure.

The move represents the latest battle between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the legislature over his disaster emergency declaration during the coronavirus pandemic. GOP lawmakers were upset by Wolf’s unwillingness to ease pandemic restrictions in the early months of the outbreak, including Wolf’s veto of multiple bills that would have required him to allow more businesses to reopen.

The state Supreme Court earlier this month upheld the governor’s disaster emergency declaration, saying the legislature can’t terminate the declaration on its own.

Under current law, disaster emergency declarations last 90 days and the governor can renew them multiple times — which Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf did for both his opioid epidemic disaster declaration and coronavirus declaration.

But Wolf does not have the power to veto constitutional amendments. In order to become law, an amendment must pass the General Assembly in two consecutive legislative sessions, after which the amendment is placed on the ballot for voters to approve or reject.