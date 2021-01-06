Pa. lags nation in people tested per day, is nowhere near level needed to suppress the virus

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania has greatly increased the amount of daily coronavirus testing it conducts since the pandemic began this spring, but still falls short of many states and lags far behind what some experts say is needed to actually suppress the spread.

Over the past week, the state has reported an average of 17,859 new PCR test results per day — or roughly 143 tests per 100,000 people, according to Spotlight PA’s coronavirus tracker.

That’s less than all but four states and Puerto Rico, according to Johns Hopkins University’s testing tracker.

The state Department of Health presents a different number that includes antigen tests, which detect specific proteins of COVID-19 and can produce results in less than an hour. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 22, the agency said it received 490,592 results. That breaks down to roughly 560 results daily per 100,000 people.

But even using that metric, the state falls well short of what would be needed to actually slow down the virus, and some experts said Pennsylvania should adopt a new, more aggressive target to ramp up capacity.

A “suppression” target, or using testing to catch outbreaks before they happen, would require the state to immensely increase the number of new people tested daily, according to a tool designed by the Brown University School of Public Health and the Harvard Global Health Institute.

As of Oct. 1, the state would have needed to conduct 1,951 daily tests per 100,000 people. The school has not reset targets since then, and in the intervening months, the number of cases has exploded in the state — with daily totals regularly topping 10,000.

And while that number of daily tests is much higher than the current reality in Pennsylvania, it’s not unachievable. According to Brown researchers, a handful of states and the District of Columbia currently meet or exceed the suppression standard, including New York.

Dr. Thomas Tsai, a physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and assistant professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said suppression-level testing works beyond simply tracing the disease to provide the data needed to actually slow it down.

“A suppression level of testing creates the opportunity to have a strategy focused on asymptomatic screening to break the chain of silent transmission,” Tsai said. “A suppression strategy built on wide-scale testing including screening of high-risk asymptomatic individuals moves the strategy from just treading water to swimming towards shore.”