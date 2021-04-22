Workers in Pa. prisons, COVID-19 hotspots, aren’t getting vaccinated. Here’s why that’s dangerous

Corrections officials have already struggled with shortages because of the virus, as well as maintaining the right protocols to limit the spread.

Initially lauded for keeping case numbers low, incarcerated people started becoming infected and dying at higher rates than populations on the outside during the second wave in December.

The department applied for $176,000 in emergency funds to hire temporary workers because too many staff were calling out of work. Then, Spotlight PA found that officers were still told by corrections to come back to work before doctors had cleared them.

And now, corrections staff have been diagnosed with more COVID-19 cases than incarcerated people. The department’s dashboard shows that as of April 21, 125 staff members are currently out for testing positive, compared to only 70 incarcerated people who are currently positive.

This struggle spans to other state facilities. A report by the Department of Health last week found only 52% of nursing home staff had received the vaccine, compared to 80% of nursing home residents. In some counties, nursing home vaccinations among staff was as low as 30%, despite a national goal to hit 75% vaccinated inside facilities by June.

Keara Klinepeter, executive deputy secretary for the Department of Health, said that the department is working with staff in areas with low vaccine uptake to address hesitations.

Corrections has also made efforts to encourage staff to get the shot and educate them about its efficacy, but that messaging was complicated in recent weeks.

On April 9, the department reported one death of a person inside SCI-Phoenix who had received a single-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The department told people living inside prisons that “there had been an unexpected death of an inmate that had recently been vaccinated for COVID-19,” according to the memo, obtained by Spotlight PA.

Then on April 13, the department had to stop issuing J&J vaccines along with the rest of the state and then the country, as regulators established six cases of rare blood clotting issues, including a Pennsylvania woman.

Corrections officials still have Moderna vaccines, which Bivens said they are continuing to use for staff and other people inside facilities.

“There’s already been hesitancy around the vaccine by incarcerated people, with people saying it’s been rushed… and corrections officers denying it doesn’t instill much confidence for others to get it,” said Poornima Rajeshwar, a policy fellow at the UCLA Law COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project. “It is a concern to see how the J&J halt might affect people in the future getting it.”