Expiring COVID-19 waivers could make Pa. health-care staffing shortages worse

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Regulatory waivers established last year to help hospitals and health-care workers fight COVID-19 will expire this month, and those in the field are warning the lapse could exacerbate an ongoing staffing crisis as coronavirus cases rise again.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf approved nearly 100 waivers to ease some of the rules governing health-care workers and ensure as many professionals as possible were on the ground in hospitals, vaccination clinics, and long-term care facilities.

They included allowing out-of-state practitioners to treat patients in Pennsylvania, permitting retired or lapsed professionals to return to medicine, and expanding who could give a vaccine.

The temporary changes were made under a disaster declaration that later became a target for legislative Republicans unhappy with the administration’s business closures.

Buoyed by two successful constitutional amendments that curtailed the executive’s power, the GOP-controlled General Assembly ended Wolf’s emergency order in June, while allowing the waivers to remain in place until Sept. 30.

The legislature will reconvene this month, and leadership in the House and Senate have said lawmakers will consider whether some waivers should be made permanent.

But as coronavirus infections continue to spike among the unvaccinated, those in the health-care field worry even a temporary lapse of the loosened rules they’ve come to rely on for the past year and a half will only prolong the pandemic they’ve fought to overcome.

“To lose those waivers we’ve relied on as another surge is coming, as new variants are coming to long-term care, that would create a real challenge across the state,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which lobbies on behalf of long-term care facilities in the state. “We need those waivers until we can get out of this.”

It’s impossible to know how many people took advantage of the waivers, as the Department of State — which oversees professional licensing in Pennsylvania — did not track that information. Agency spokesperson Ellen Lyon said the waivers aimed to mobilize a larger workforce against the COVID-19 pandemic without creating new document-filing requirements.