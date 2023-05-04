Democrats move pro-union amendment out of divided Pa. House

A proposed workers’ rights amendment to the state constitution passed the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House on Wednesday, the first step in a process that, if successful, will take years to complete.

Democrats in control of the chamber moved the proposal over to the Republican-controlled state Senate on a 102-99 vote. Pennsylvania constitutional amendments have to pass both chambers in two successive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final OK.

The bill would add constitutional language that state workers have “the fundamental right to organize and bargain collectively” and that no state law can interfere with it.