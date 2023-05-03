Bill to broaden LGBTQ+ protections passes Pennsylvania House

A bill to broaden protections for LGBTQ+ people passed the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives on Tuesday — the first to advance this far after yearslong efforts by Democrats — though it faces strong headwinds in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The bill passed 102-98 in the House where Democrats have a razor-thin majority, becoming the first of its kind to see a floor vote. Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said he supports it.

Similar legislation — long supported by LGBTQ+ advocates, and even a priority of former Gov. Tom Wolf — has failed to get a floor vote in either chamber, despite clearing committee years ago.