Pa. Haitian community hails temporary protected status, questions immigration future

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Haitians in Pennsylvania are celebrating a move by President Joe Biden’s administration that effectively reverses another immigration policy of former President Donald Trump.

Undocumented Haitians in the United States can now apply for Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. The status allows those who are eligible to legally live and work in the country for the next 18 months.

Josephys Dafils is a social worker and the director of Haitian-American United For Change in Philadelphia, which has perhaps the state’s largest Haitian community.

Dafils said the change will help protect Haitians not only from deportation, but also provide access to legitimate employment and protection from exploitation.

“It’s affecting us in a positive way, keeping out of poverty and keeping people away from abuse because a lot of them are being abused,” said Dafils, who is from Haiti. “There’s abuse taking place because when someone knows that you don’t have your legal papers, [people can say to them] if you don’t do this for me, ‘then I’ll report you to immigration.’”