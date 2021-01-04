Pa. coronavirus update: With holidays over, vaccination effort expected to ramp up

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

After weeks of record high coronavirus case numbers, the pandemic in Pennsylvania is finally starting to ebb — but the commonwealth isn’t out of the woods yet.

Currently, there are 5,529 people hospitalized in Pennsylvania with COVID-19, nearly double the peak last spring. The statewide percent positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 15%. But both of those numbers are now trending down, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Monday.

“Our hospitals and health care systems continue to be significantly challenged,” Levine said. “But they are maintaining excellent services and care.”

The commonwealth is reporting 7,805 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. However, Levine said the database system used to register cases underwent maintenance on Sunday, and that might have artificially lowered the case count. Officials expect case counts to be higher than normal on Tuesday as a result.

The state is reporting 122 fatalities due to COVID-19 over the weekend. The reporting system for deaths was not affected by maintenance.

On Monday, Philadelphia reported 1,576 new cases, including test results reported since Thursday. The city announced 37 new fatalities during that period as well.

Despite the declining statewide numbers, Levine said she was concerned that cases may spike again as people start to get sick after traveling or gathering for the winter holidays.

“What we need to do now is to continue all the mitigation efforts … stay at home, do not participate in large or small gatherings,” Levine said. “We will be watching our numbers really closely to see if there is a holiday bump or not.”