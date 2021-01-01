As Pa. cracks down on business defying shutdown, hundreds appear on scofflaw list

Some businesses on the list, when called, denied knowing they were on it and said they weren’t actually defying the governor’s order.

In some cases, that dynamic has been backed up by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, one of the state agencies enforcing the shutdown order on behalf of the Department of Health. State officials inspect each business they receive a complaint about and give them a chance to comply before taking any action, said spokesperson Shannon Powers. In some cases, they’ve found that businesses reported as open on various lists circulating on social media had not opened their dining rooms.

Golowski said some could simply be keeping their heads down.

“They don’t want to draw any more attention to it,” he said, and explained that anyone can add a business to a list.

Golowski, who works for a utility contracting company and owns rental properties, said that his income has been hit because his tenants cannot pay rent, and a federal moratorium bars him from evicting them. He believes targeting restaurants is arbitrary and unjust.

“How do you sue a restaurant or bar or small business for being open, while you’re allowing other businesses to be open?” Gowolski said.

The closures have also prompted businesses to adapt and in some cases blur the line between indoor and outdoor dining.

Sharky’s Cafe, a sports bar and restaurant in Latrobe, Pa., is one of the businesses named in the lawsuit filed by the state. Owner Johnathan Huemme said they plan to fight it on the basis that they don’t believe their open space is in violation at all.

“The health board has been back and forth on what they believe is outdoor versus not outdoor,” Huemme said. “We’re in a peculiar situation.”

The cafe includes two dining spaces, one of which is entirely indoors, and closed. In the other, known as The Pier, garage doors line the walls, opening on one side onto a covered deck.

The business is getting by, but not making a profit, at its current reduced capacity, according to the owner. In addition to practical concerns, Huemme said he is frustrated by what he and other restaurant owners say is unfair targeting of their businesses.

“They’re not policing it when they don’t want to. They’re picking and choosing,” he said, with regards to which dining spaces are closed.

The state points to studies conducted by Yale and Stanford universities linking COVID-19 spread to restaurants when issuing its most recent shutdown order.

“We have tremendous sympathy for businesses that are suffering,” said Powers, with the state Department of Agriculture. At the same time, she said, restaurants can change how they get people food, providing delivery or takeout, “but we have no alternative way of getting health care” if hospitals become overwhelmed.

Next week, the most recently imposed limitations will expire.

“Our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks are working,” said Wolf, when announcing he would not renew them.

It is likely that many businesses that violated the shutdown orders will face no enforcement at all.

“We are getting thousands of complaints, but do not have enough inspectors to follow up on the volume,” Powers said.

Other restrictions, such as limits on indoor capacity, will continue, and a patchwork of state and local entities will continue to enforce them. Those businesses named in the state’s lawsuit could be forced to pay compensatory and punitive damages if they lose. Keystone Crossroads reached out to the state Department of Health to see if other businesses have been added, and what the future of the suit is once the temporary order expires, but at time of writing has not yet received answers.

Another lawsuit, in which two business owners and a local trade association argued that the Wolf administration does not have the power to ban indoor dining, was rejected by a federal judge on Christmas Eve.