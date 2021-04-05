Pa. coronavirus update: Montgomery County expands vaccine eligibility
Essential workers in Montgomery County can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Monday.
Registration is open for those in the Phase 1B category, which includes first responders, grocery store workers, teachers, public transit workers, and faith leaders.
Those registering to get a shot as part of Phase 1B won’t get an appointment for a few more weeks. Montgomery County officials say that’s because the county is still registering and vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes people with serious health conditions.
Vaccine appointments will be made randomly in an effort to ensure fair access.
Pre-registration for county residents eligible for Phase 1C will open in one week, and in two weeks, pre-registration will be available for all county residents.
“Demand for the vaccine remains high, therefore residents are asked for their patience as the vaccine rollout continues. Eligibility does not equal availability. Appointments will be released in accordance with supply,” the county said in a press release.
Pre-registration can be accessed online or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 833-875-3967.
The Chester County Health Department also sent an email Monday to 24,202 people registered in its Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout to schedule appointments.
After making an appointment, people in Chester County can get vaccinated at the following locations:
- Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester
- West Chester University’s Sturzebecker Health Sciences Center
- Jennersville YMCA (replaces the Kennett Square Red Clay Room)
- Kimberton Fire Company
- Brandywine YMCA in Coatesville
- Three clinics for seniors at the Phoenixville Senior Center, the Brandywine Valley Active Aging Center (formerly Coatesville Senior Center), and the Oxford Area Senior Center.
