Pa. coronavirus update: Montgomery County expands vaccine eligibility

Essential workers in Montgomery County can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Monday.

Registration is open for those in the Phase 1B category, which includes first responders, grocery store workers, teachers, public transit workers, and faith leaders.

Those registering to get a shot as part of Phase 1B won’t get an appointment for a few more weeks. Montgomery County officials say that’s because the county is still registering and vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes people with serious health conditions.