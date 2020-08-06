Pa. coronavirus recovery: State partners with Walmart in hopes of speeding testing

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Thursday the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 807 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 116,521 cases statewide. The state reported 38 additional deaths, for a total of 7,282 attributed to the virus.

Over the course of the last week, 148,132 COVID-19 tests were administered in Pennsylvania, with 5,496 positive cases — a positivity rate of 3.7%.

Walmart offers drive-thru testing in Pa.

Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that in an attempt to make testing more widely available in Pennsylvania, his administration is partnering with Walmart on drive-thru testing sites.

The administration also has a partnership with laboratory company Quest Diagnostics. Wolf said the administration’s goal is to expand and speed up testing and return of results, which has slowed significantly, thanks to case spikes in other states.

Quest and other large commercial labs conduct about half of all coronavirus tests nationwide, and have reported significant slowdowns in recent weeks. Quest recently announced, however, that the FDA had granted emergency approval for a new testing technique that the company is hoping will speed up turnaround times.

Wolf said the public-private partnerships with Quest and Walmart are especially useful for getting testing access to rural areas. None of Pennsylvania’s rural counties have their own health departments, and so they have relied largely on the state to coordinate testing infrastructure.

“If we want to mitigate the spread of this very contagious virus, we must continue to understand how it’s impacting Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “Testing also provides us with critical data to understand where the disease is in our communities so that we can take the necessary proactive measures to stop the spread and continue to protect the public.”

Nine of the Walmart sites opened yesterday, on August 5. Locations in Uniontown, Whitehall, Tarentum and West Brownsville are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and drive-thrus in Cranberry Township, Elizabethville, Etters, Lebanon and Beaver Falls are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Registration is required one day in advance.

According to the state Health Department, Pennsylvania’s testing capacity topped out at under 8,000 tests per day during the peak of the first coronavirus wave, in April. Now, the department said, the commonwealth is averaging more than 22,000 test results per day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks testing rates around the country, ranks Pennsylvania at 8th in the country for number of tests performed.

Elsewhere, states are investing in rapid antigen tests that can produce results in minutes to address the long turnaround times. A bipartisan coalition of six states will receive 500,000 of the tests each. While they work quickly, questions have been raised about the tests’ sensitivity and specificity, which is why Pennsylvania is not exploring that option yet.

“We are working to ensure that test results are meaningful, and feel they are most meaningful, right now, coming from a diagnostic test,” said Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle in an email.

Still, he acknowledged that slow turnaround times at national labs remained a persistent problem.

“We have spoken to the national labs and the federal government about this, and there are not a lot of solutions to this,” he said.

WHYY’s Nina Feldman contributed reporting.