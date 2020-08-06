The barges that came loose during the storm were being used to dredge parts of the Schuylkill. The project, which was overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers and a contractor, Atlantic Subsea, Inc., launched in the spring and aimed to improve rowing conditions in the river.

Army Corps Spokesman Steve Rochotte said it took two tugboats to guide the barges away from the bridge. They’re being inspected now, and are expected to be able to go back to dredging.

“It has delayed the project,” Rochotte noted, “But we’ll work with the team to figure out exactly what that will mean in the coming weeks.”

Rudolph said the Army Corps and Atlantic Subsea agreed to add an extra anchor to the barges to prevent future unmoorings.

PennDOT is still dealing with road repairs across the state due to flooding and other damage due to Tropical Storm Isaias, but Rudolph said the bridge closure was the biggest headache.

“It’s an interstate right into Center City,” he said. “We had like a command center down there and were watching hour by hour.”

Half a million New Jerseyans remain in the dark

About half a million New Jerseyans still did not have power Thursday morning after it was knocked out by Tropical Storm Isaias earlier in the week.

Utility companies scrambling to restore power to customers across the state said they faced some of the most extensive storm damage since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

“Our absolute worst in recent history was Sandy of course, where we had almost two million electric customers out [of power],” said Lauren Ugorji, a spokeswoman for PSE&G. “This is a quarter of that number, but it’s still one of the most severe we’ve had in recent years.”

As of Thursday morning, there were still 140,000 PSE&G customers without power. The company expected to restore power to 85% of those customers by Friday night and complete more “difficult restorations” by Monday.

Jersey Central Power & Light, which saw the highest number of outages from Isaias, still had nearly 330,000 customers without power. Some restoration estimates on the company’s online outage map were as late as Tuesday night.

Atlantic City Electric had just 20,000 customers in the dark, down from 200,000 without power at the peak of the storm. It estimated that most of the remaining customers would get their power back by Thursday night and people in the most heavily damaged areas may have to wait until Saturday evening for restoration.

“Right now, the most heavily damaged areas are Atlantic and Cape May Counties, however, there could be pockets of other areas where we’ve seen substantial damage to the local energy grid,” said Frank Tedesco, a spokesman for ACE. “This work is extremely labor-intensive and time-consuming — damaged poles and down trees.”

Service on some NJ Transit rail lines had been suspended Thursday and others were operating on a weekend schedule, including the Northeast Corridor line.

Service remains suspended on the Morris & Essex, Gladstone, Montclair-Boonton, and North Jersey Coast Lines as crews continue to work to repair wires track and signals, and restore service. pic.twitter.com/KIwoXIEYXO — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) August 6, 2020

Bus, light rail and Access Link services were operating on their regular weekday schedules.