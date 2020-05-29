“I also had to look at this from a countywide perspective. Cases have been concentrated in the Chambersburg area and sentiment was very strong outside the Chambersburg area in particular that business activity needed to resume,” he said.

Yes, cases in the hospital were high and the ICU was slugging along, but Keller said he had been advised that those numbers would drop.

Other key metrics that are supposed to guide the state’s thinking for when to ease restrictions remain a subject of debate.

Recommended benchmarks such as testing 10% of the county’s population cumulatively have not been met. And Department of Health nurses are doing only limited contact tracing.

“I always think of this as a work in progress,” said Dr. Raghavendra Tirupathi, a member of the Chambersburg Board of Health and the medical director of infectious diseases with Keystone Health, another health care provider in the county. “Is our county there with all of these measures? Maybe not at this time…but we also need to celebrate our successes in terms of how many tests we have done and how many bad outcomes we have prevented.”

In the last week, the number of hospital cases have begun to ease, say the local physicians interviewed for this story.

Many sources pointed out that the county does more testing than its neighbors, and thus may appear worse off when silent spread could likely be happening elsewhere.

But other health professionals in the county fear that decisions about reopening have become divorced from the suffering that’s occurring in hospitals. Three physicians spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

“I’m personally frustrated that we have lost the humanity of this,” said a doctor at Chambersburg Hospital, who asked not to be named. He and the others felt the conversation had drifted too far into the political feasibility of reopening, away from the fear and loss that have come with the 759 cases and 31 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

“We’ve upended the norms that let people grieve, at the hospital we can’t let family members in there,” said one.

“There will be a next time and it will come sooner if we are unsafe,” said another. “It will happen this summer, just weeks from now if we abandon safe practices now.”

So is Franklin County ready, from a scientific standpoint, to begin reopening?

Outside health experts offered different thoughts to consider.

Some believe that a dip in cases wasn’t the point of social distancing at all — it was to give the health care system time to build testing capacity and learn more about the disease.

“Returning when cases go down wasn’t the point…that logic alone is flawed,” said Nita Bharti, assistant professor of biology in the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Penn State University. She said rural areas with low cases counts have often been the first to reopen due to economic and political pressure, but with more social interactions come more cases.

“I think most of the country is prematurely reopening,” Bharti said. “I don’t think Franklin County is exceptional in its economic and political shift towards reopening.”

There is also some evidence to suggest that the shutdown orders themselves may not be the biggest factor in where spikes do or don’t happen. Individual choices no matter government directives play a large role. PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has been modeling the spread of the coronavirus in 400 counties across America, including Franklin County.

“Social distancing and masking are the number one thing in our model,” said David Rubin, the lab’s director. He also said the targeted testing that’s happening in the county’s hotspots, such as Chambersburg, may be as effective and more practical than “blanket” testing goals that have not been met yet.

Above all else, how often residents wear masks in public spaces and wash their hands will have a greater impact on the spread of the virus than government shutdown orders alone, he said.

“We’re transferring responsibility back to the individual,” Rubin said.

If people don’t abide by the guidance, then the government may be pushed to step in again.

But, even these personal measures, such as wearing a mask, have become a source of strife — a political statement even.

“I have seen far too many selfish and ignorant people on social media refusing to wear masks or take any precautions to mitigate the spread,” wrote a resident of Shippensburg who responded to Keystone Crossroad’s survey.

“The masks are dangerous so if a place requires one then I will not be going there!,” wrote another Chambersburg resident.