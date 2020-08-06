Students of color offer solutions to make Pa. public universities more equitable

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

After years of enduring campus racism and universities’ formulaic responses, students across Pennsylvania’s public higher-education system, known as PASSHE, are demanding structural changes.

More than a dozen students offered recommendations to make their colleges more equitable. Many said they’ve suggested these in the past but have seen little action. Their recommendations include: