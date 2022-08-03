Erie’s board of commissioners hasn’t decided yet if they’ll take the money, Slomski said. They’re still waiting on details from the state about what the penalties will be if they miss deadlines, or if they’re misinterpreting any of the rules.

“Our board just wants to make sure that we can handle this,” she said.

Other counties are in a similar boat.

A Cumberland County spokesperson said officials have “not made a decision on this issue as of yet.” An official from McKean County said they believe the county is small enough that it can count continuously, but that they still haven’t made a decision and are waiting for more information.

A Luzerne County spokesperson said officials there are still waiting for some guidance from the state, but that they had moved into “the beginning phases of planning for the use of [the] funds.”

The continuous counting requirement isn’t the only string attached to the funding bill.

Another significant change is counties will no longer be allowed to use private money — a Republican priority after nearly two dozen Pennsylvania counties took money to run their 2020 operations from the Facebook-financed Center for Tech and Civic Life.

This won’t be the first time that counties have had issues tabulating ballots.

When Act 77 — the law that legalized no-excuse mail voting in Pennsylvania — passed in 2019, it brought an enormous influx of mail ballots for counties to process.

It’s a much more time-consuming task than counting machine votes, and unlike many states with widespread mail voting, Pennsylvania’s law doesn’t allow counties to start processing mail ballots — opening them, preparing them to be fed into automatic counters — until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

That creates a lot of pressure for counties to count quickly and accurately, and it also makes returns notably slow.

Adding to that pressure is the political dynamic surrounding mail voting in Pennsylvania. When Donald Trump lost the state in 2020, he began spreading baseless theories about fraud in the commonwealth’s mail voting process, alleging that the slow count was proof of malfeasance. It wasn’t, but the perception stuck for certain voters.

For years, counties have been asking the legislature to allow them to begin processing ballots earlier to take some of the pressure off their election staff. So far, the GOP-controlled legislature and Democratic governor haven’t come to a consensus on a bill that would do so.