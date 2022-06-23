Top Pa. lawmakers have tentative deal to ban private money, increase funding for county election offices

Street, the ranking Democrat on the Senate State Government Committee, met with his three counterparts — Argall, state Rep. Seth Grove (R., York), and state Rep. Scott Conklin (D., Centre) — Wednesday morning to discuss the plan for roughly 50 minutes.

He declined to discuss specifics of the bipartisan proposal but argued it would “make it easier and better for Pennsylvanians to vote.”

“We’ve all been working together for some time,” Street said. “And we just thought we’ve reached a moment where we’re hoping to get something done.”

Negotiations on the exact totals were still ongoing, the sources said. Two added that the ban may only be temporary, lasting a year and allowing lawmakers to revisit the policy — and additional funding — in 2023.

The proposal, if finalized, would also need to be presented to each individual caucus for approval before it could be passed and sent to Wolf’s desk. A ban was already included in the omnibus election bill Wolf vetoed at the end of budget talks last year.

A standalone bill banning counties from accepting outside funding passed the Senate in April by a veto-proof 37-12 margin. It is now in the House Appropriations Committee awaiting further action.

The deal does not address a number of issues that county elections officials have hoped to see resolved before the 2022 election, in particular giving counties time to open and count mail-in ballots before Election Day — also known as pre-canvassing.