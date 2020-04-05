Pa. banks inundated with requests for federal small business loans intended to prevent layoffs

This article originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

–

A new federal loan program to help small businesses weather the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak got off to a shaky start Friday, as applications flooded into banks still trying to make sense of rules issued the night before.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law March 27, offers loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration to help businesses keep workers on their payrolls or rehire those who have been laid off.

The program was rolled out unusually quickly, and major changes were still being made earlier this week. Banks received the program’s rules in writing on Thursday evening, just a few hours before some began accepting applications at midnight on Friday.

“Frankly, right now there are more questions than answers,” said Kevin Shivers, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers. “The rules were written in eight days and they’re still being revised.”

By Friday afternoon, Shivers said, one community bank had received 300 applications. Several banks contacted by Spotlight PA said they were unable to answer questions because they were overwhelmed processing requests.

The stakes could hardly be higher.