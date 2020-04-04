Raymond Sonderfan owns Shrimpy’s Bar & Grill near Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach. But with his dining area shut because of the coronavirus pandemic, he has down time galore while overseeing takeout service and sanitizing.

So Sonderfan has resorted to what he often does on his annual vacation to the Florida Keys: putting puzzles together. He went to the local Walmart, bought a box of 12 puzzles and got busy. His few employees help while awaiting orders.

“Instead of sitting here watching the depressing news on TV, it just eases my mind. Helps me think,’’ Sonderfan said. “I’m doing the 300, 400 piece puzzles. Kind of prone to doing the sea critters, the animals. I did one cityscape. I’m doing one on New Orleans now.”

Sonderfan is constructing puzzles to occupy his time as Delaware is experiencing community spread of the virus. As of Friday morning, the state reported that 393 residents had contracted COVID-19 and 12 had died. Another 56 were hospitalized, public officials said.

The practice of solving jigsaw puzzles peaked during the Great Depression. But with the region and most of the nation under stay-at-home orders and the economy in free fall, including Sonderfan’s two Shrimpy’s locations, the hobby is experiencing a resurgence.

That’s the assessment of Tim Southerst, who owns a combo puzzle and gourmet food establishment in Lewes. By virtue of having the food business that’s considered essential under Gov. Carney’s State of Emergency declaration, Southerst said he is grateful that he’s permitted to keep his doors open.

Demand at his store Puzzles is much higher than normal for springtime in a beach town, Southerst said. He’s even getting orders to ship them to out-of-state customers because other stores across America that are allowed to remain open have sold out.