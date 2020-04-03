Roy Orbison sang, “Only the lonely know this feeling ain’t right.”

Thanks to the coronavirus restrictions forcing so many of us to isolate, more and more people know that lonely feeling.

And if you’re stuck at home in isolation and feeling lonely, it’s more than heartache you need to be concerned about. Loneliness can contribute to a poor immune system response. That means your ability to fight off coronavirus could be compromised by your emotional state.

University of Delaware Assistant Professor Lisa Jaremka has spent the last decade researching the connection between loneliness and poorer health outcomes. That work is especially applicable as millions stuck at home and away from loved ones may be experiencing loneliness.

“Among people who contract this coronavirus, if they are lonely, at least from the logic of the prior work, we would expect them to experience more symptoms and perhaps kind of fare worse with that virus compared to the non-lonely people,” she said.