Guide: Delaware museums offering virtual tours to entertain during quarantine

Museums in Delaware may be closed due to COVID-19, but museum lovers can still enjoy virtual tours to keep entertained during the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Delaware Contemporary

When it became clear the coronavirus pandemic was spreading in the local community, staff at the Delaware Contemporary art museum in Wilmington quickly came up with an action plan.

Knowing all non-essential businesses in Delaware would soon close, they quickly photographed and filmed all of their exhibitions over just a few days.

Now anyone can go to their website to see 360-degree views of installations and paintings in their galleries.

The Delaware Contemporary is just one museum in Delaware, and the world, reaching out to people looking for entertainment while stuck at home during coronavirus-related shutdowns.

“We want people to be in front of it—there’s more to see when you’re standing in front of an object; the scale of it, the texture of it, colors translate differently,” said Executive Director Leslie Shaffer. “But right now we think having any access to it is going to be very important, not just to our regular audience, but everybody.”

Each week, the Delaware Contemporary will release a new exhibit tour.

Currently, viewers can see “Malice’s Restaurant” by Natalie Hutchings, an installation that recreates a dining setting to explore how Americans view social constructs like institutionalized racism and patriarchal abuse.

“Look to the Land” by Mary Putman is a retrospective of paintings created over four decades that reflect the artist’s observations of landscapes and the significance of farming.

“We have studio artists that work in studios in our space, but because they’re attached to a museum of public institutions, they cannot access their space, so they’re not working,” Shaffer said.

“It’s put a hold on art productivity during this time. We have artists exhibiting right now whose work was only up about a week before the closure and will only be up for about another two weeks, so it limits that public access to their work and that access generates collectors for them and more exhibits for them.”

The museum also has educational and interactive art projects for kids on its website called Discover Color and Project C. The museum also will host two professional art contests on its Instagram account. The winner will win the opportunity to exhibit at the museum when it reopens.