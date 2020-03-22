To date, there are 371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 1,327 in New Jersey, and 45 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 85 cases.

N.J. residents ordered to stay home

Only essential businesses — such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores — were allowed to open Sunday morning, after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all other businesses to close their doors by 9 p.m. Saturday and banned public gatherings. Those who flout the rules may be charged by law enforcement, Murphy said.

Murphy’s executive order requires residents to keep six feet apart while in public, with exceptions made for romantic partners, household members and caretakers.

While New Jersey is the first state to order residents to stay indoors, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has similarly ordered all “non-life sustaining” businesses to close. However, confusion over what counted as life sustaining was followed by a wave of businesses seeking exemptions, which has pushed enforcement of that order to Monday at 8 a.m.

Delaware Gov. John Carney ordered the state’s beaches and boardwalks closed Saturday.

“For every person infected with COVID-19, they typically infect two to three additional people,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health, in a statement. “That’s why the steps that Gov. Carney has taken to close schools, restaurants and bars, recreational facilities and beaches is so important. We need to take these steps to prevent widespread outbreaks and slow the spread of the virus.”

Testing sites open in Philly, Montco

With drive-thru testing sites opening this week in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, officials expect the number of COVID-19 cases to rise.

Philadelphia opened a testing site at Citizens Bank Park on Friday and another opened at Montgomery County’s Temple University campus in Ambler on Saturday. (Here’s a primer on how and where to get tested in the Philly area from WHYY’s Billy Penn). New Jersey launched a drive-thru testing site in the epicenter of its outbreak in Bergen County.

Due to a nationwide shortage of personal protective gear, health care workers in the region have asked the public for masks and other donations.

Hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have also worked to make room for an influx of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.