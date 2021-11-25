In an era of heightened awareness around the depths and magnitude of systematic racism, we hear a lot — rightfully so — about police brutality and criminal justice reform. But what we don’t hear about enough is environmental racism and its impact.

In my role as the executive director of Superior Arts, a Camden-based arts organization, I was commissioned by the Trust for Public Land to write a stage play about the impact environmental injustices have on residents. Back in March 2021, I spent several months listening to residents. Some experienced displacement from their homes due to noxious smoke that overtook their community after a recycling plant caught fire, while others experienced flooding due to old piping infrastructure. Stories like these helped me draft the script. I then learned some damning statistics that further exposed me to harsh realities.

For example, a study published by the National Academy of Sciences notes that in America, Black and Hispanic residents consume more than 50% more pollution than they produce, while white residents consume 17% less pollution than they produce. Each layer of information illuminated more disparities. Poor communities and communities of color continue to bear the burdens of industrialization, yet aren’t the largest consumers.

I also recently learned about the Urban Heat Island effect, which mainly occurs when cities replace natural land cover with dense concentrations of pavement, buildings, and other surfaces that absorb and retain heat. This ultimately increases energy use for things like air conditioning and unexpected medical costs from heat-related illnesses like asthma, heart disease, and diabetes.