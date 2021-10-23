Camden teens take on environmental racism in a new play

Residents of Camden are subjected to more than their fair share of environmental hazards: A combined sewage overflow plant was built in the Waterfront South neighborhood that subjects neighbors to sewage floods from 37 municipalities across the county whenever stormwater causes overflows; stormwater runoff from the Ben Franklin Bridge floods homes near the foot of the bridge; and a scrap metal recycling plant (EMR) in the city that caught fire in January and spewed toxic smoke into the surrounding neighborhood. That was not the first time it had burned.

The play, called “Town Hall: Resolution 50,” posits that the reason Camden has so many infrastructure and environmental problems that can worsen residents’ health and quality of life, is because Camden is predominately Black.

“As a girl born and raised from the city of Camden, it’s often said that we will only be known for the color of our skin and the texture of our hair,” the characters recite, in unison, during a scene of a public hearing. “Today we are here to talk about a new mandate, a mandate for our home, a mandate for our environment where we live, work, learn and play.”

“Town Hall: Resolution 50” was written and directed by Samir Nichols, the founder of Superior Arts Institute, which uses dance and acting as a tool for advocacy. Nichols partnered with the Trust for Public Land (TPL) to engage in a monthslong process of listening to Camden residents, and using their stories as the basis for a play.

Earlier this year Nichols staged three pop-up performance events in Waterfront South, North Camden, and Cramer Hill, followed by talkback sessions to encourage neighbors to share their experiences.

“My mom, she lives in Fairview, right by the Walt Whitman Bridge, and she experiences flooding. So I listen to her stories,” said Nichols. “I listen to those in Waterfront South who’ve been affected by the EMR burning.”

Nichols heard stories about the ground underneath the swing sets in Von Nieda Park becoming saturated with sewage due to stormwater backup, and North Camden residents who are much more likely to get cancer than other parts of New Jersey.

One of those early participants was Vanterpool, who lives in Waterfront South near the sewage plant, an area prone to the smell of raw sewage.

“When I walk out my house, I can smell it,” she said. “It’s actually been like a joke. You know how kids get on each other? Like, ‘You smell like 6th and Ferry.’ That’s the neighborhood I live in. It smells so bad that kids will bully you for it.”