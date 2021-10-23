Well, this new work, TikVAH, means “hope” in Hebrew. Tell me about that word, how it relates to this piece, and to you, because you have choreographed this piece.

When I came up with the idea of hope, tikvah, it wasn’t really related so much to the pandemic. It was about six months before the pandemic, and to me, the hope was I was going to celebrate 30 years. So that was the idea. And then the pandemic hit. And then suddenly the idea of hope took a whole different meaning. You know, when I started working with the dancers, all I wanted to do is give them hope and that word kept coming up. And I think what we created was not meant to be performed. It was personal. It was about how we were feeling truly, honestly, without thinking about audiences.

Will it appear like something that is an organic, internal experience for the dancer and they’re not really even projecting to the audience? Is that what you’re saying? It’s that personal?

Yes. So this is how we all felt when the pandemic hit because we came from a very successful tour. We were in Florida. We were performing with a full orchestra and then we were flying back to Philadelphia. And the next day, everything shut down. This particular work occupies and encompasses the emotions of what we felt for the first few months. It was petrifying. The confusion, the helplessness, the loneliness, the desperation. There really is barely any eye contact between the dancers.

Say more about this.

Because we were with masks when we did it. All you had to look at was the eyes and the bodies.

So even just communicating with each other in the creation of the piece must have been incredibly unusual.

Well, dancers are very physical. We touch each other. I mean, we spent so many hours together, nine hours, eight hours a day together, and suddenly you’re not even allowed to touch each other.

So there’s no touching in this piece.

Oh yeah. There’s moments of the yearning of wanting to and this kind of like, we can’t. We’re not allowed to touch.

We see this ensemble eventually connect?

Yes. It takes you on this journey of such anxiety and beauty, and desire, and passion. There’s also anger. There’s also abuse to some degree, as we know about how many cases of abuse happened because of people being together for so long. There was a lot of babies. There was a lot of, you know, babies being born. There was a lot of things that happened. Some good, some bad. You feel it and you see it in the work. In the end, there is resolve. And that’s the beauty of it.