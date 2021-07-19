A coloring book to inspire solutions for cooling Philly’s hotter neighborhoods

A group of artists in Philadelphia hope their work, a collaboration with North Philly residents, can get people to care about urban heat and climate change. Their conversation starter? A free coloring book.

Think of the book as a pitch for what Fairhill and other neighborhoods experiencing higher temperatures than their greener counterparts could look like.

Prompts in the book ask people to draw their favorite plants and vegetables, share favorite summer activities, and draw a mural. Superheroes like “Galena the Willow Tree” and “Morning Glory” explain what is called the “heat island effect” and its causes throughout the coloring book.

“It’s a tool for not only talking about [urban heat] and getting the information out there. It’s also a way for us to get some feedback,” said Philly-based artist Linda Fernandez, one of the project’s leaders. “You can take a photo of [your drawing] and hashtag it, so that way we can see it and just kind of be able to interact with people in that way.”