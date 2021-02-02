Nor’easter update: Light snow lingers after storm pummels Philly region

Updated: 11 a.m.

Cleanup is underway after a winter storm pummeled parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware Monday into Tuesday — with more than two feet of snow reported in the Lehigh Valley. Meteorologists say the snow is expected to keep falling across the region this morning. (Is it any wonder Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, predicting six more weeks of winter?)

Here’s what you need to know.

The latest forecast

Much of southeast Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware will remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 4 p.m. Tuesday, per the National Weather Service.

Brian Haines, science and operations officer with the NWS in Mount Holly, says the Trenton area and the Lehigh Valley saw some of the highest snow levels, and Philadelphia received some impressive snowfall as well.

“Really a key thing for everyone to remember for this event is the duration of the event,” Haines said. “This just wasn’t a quick, couple-hour event. This was a long duration event over a couple days. Quickly into Philadelphia, southern Pennsylvania, you’re now approaching the 6 to 10-inch range.”

Haines advises travelers to avoid using the roads and to stay in their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Parts of the Atlantic coast also saw moderate flooding overnight, Haines said. Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect for Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Burlington counties.

“If you’re near the coast of New Jersey, definitely be really careful,” Haines added. “Don’t go anywhere that you know that floods during moderate flooding here.”

Haines says the worst of the storm is behind us, but a couple more inches are expected Tuesday across the region. The storm is moving northeast, so some southern areas around Philadelphia are expected to see snowfall in the 1-inch range, while Trenton and central Jersey are expected to see closer to 3 inches.

The storm is expected to die down by Tuesday afternoon.