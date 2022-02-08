Where the parties have an edge

The Parkway map looks to give Republicans an edge in two central Jersey districts both currently held by Democrats: the 14th, based in Mercer, and 16th, based in Somerset. The Turnpike map would make South Jersey’s 2nd District and 8th Districts, both split before Republicans took control of them last year, lean more Democratic.

Advocates and political observers hailed the posting of the parties’ plans, which had formerly been kept confidential until a final vote. But some warned about reading too much into the maps.

“The Turnpike map, in particular, may not be the Democrats’ best final effort,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “Was there a political calculation made about what type of map you would want to show to the public to get feedback on before you submit your final map?”

Murray said that, at first blush, the Turnpike map appears to be designed to protect as many incumbents as possible. The Parkway map, on the other hand, “looks like a map that you would potentially draw from scratch if you are not considering current incumbents” and is more compact in geography.

One reason why the commissions redrawing legislative and congressional boundaries previously have not released map proposals prior to a vote is to prevent incumbent lawmakers from complaining about alterations in the boundaries of their districts, including potentially being drawn out of the areas they represent, and lobbying for changes.

In New Jersey, commissions with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans redraw the political maps each decade following the U.S. Census. Each commission has a tiebreaking member, given the unlikelihood that partisans will agree.

Releasing maps early

This year for the first time, a tiebreaker got the sides to agree to release maps early. Philip Carchman, a former Superior Court judge, announced last week that the legislative commission would post two maps on Monday and let the public comment on them on Wednesday, its last scheduled public hearing.

John Farmer Jr., director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University who served as the tiebreaking member of the congressional redistricting commission a decade ago, supports Carchman’s decision.

“I think it’s a great idea, and particularly suited to our time, when maps no longer take extended periods of time to draw and recalibrate,” he said, noting that free online programs can allow anyone to draw legislative districts. “Public commentary may call attention to issues overlooked by the parties and the Chair, thus enabling adjustments that would have been impossible to make in prior decades. I would expect it to become standard practice in future redistricting cycles.”

Making proposed maps available for public comment has become commonplace in other states. Advocates had hoped the state’s congressional redistricting commission, which completed its work shortly before Christmas, would do that, but it did not. The new boundaries of the state’s dozen House districts were drawn by Democrats. Republicans sought to overturn that map based on the reason given at the time by 13th member John Wallace, a former Supreme Court justice, but last week the state Supreme Court dismissed that challenge.