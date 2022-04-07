N.J.’s LGBTQ curriculum still faces hurdles 3 years after it was mandated

In March of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted much of the remainder of the school year, with school districts shifting to remote learning. And while Okeson said the pilot program provided tremendous “qualitative” feedback, there wasn’t much quantitative data to go off of.

Like the rest of the nation, New Jersey is facing a new normal. With students back in their classrooms, advocates said they are working hard to ensure compliance with the law.

Okeson said challenges have emerged because the mandate was unfunded when enacted.

Many school districts have to find ways to ensure they are in compliance, and it is taking time, she said.

“Districts have to figure out ways to take their same professional development budget, or … long-term learning budget that they have for their employees, and figure out how to accomplish things that educators may not have had as content when they themselves were in school,” Okeson said.

The Department of Education is not required to provide resources or guidelines for carrying out the lesson plans and curricula.

Much of that work has been done by advocacy groups like Make It Better For Youth and Garden State Equality, who have provided information for school districts, parents and students about inclusive lessons online.

She also stated that advocacy groups have no way of holding school districts accountable. The Department of Education is not tracking or publicizing that data, she said.

“It has to be clear that it’s being counted somewhere,” Okeson said. “What’s baseball if you’re not keeping score?”

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to our request for comment.