N.J. lawmakers propose to start school later for teens

Lawmakers in New Jersey have proposed a later start time for high school students, in an effort, they said, that would improve mental health amongst teenagers.

General Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Sen. Vin Gopal have introduced legislation in their respective houses that would require some high schools that receive state aid to begin regular instruction no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

The proposal comes after the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, or NJAAP, released a study that suggested many teens have a tough time falling asleep before 11 p.m and waking up before 8 a.m., due to their circadian rhythm.

“Sleep is fundamental to students’ mental and physical well-being,” Gopal said. “Ensuring students are getting enough rest is an important first step toward addressing the alarming rise in student mental health issues we’re seeing in New Jersey.”

Some students said they are on board with the change.

“If school started at 8:30, or even later than that, it would be very beneficial. Not just mentally, but I feel like you could get your body more prepared to be around that many people for that many hours,” said Ta’Janae Pender, a senior at Steinert High School in Hamilton Township.

Pender said her school currently begins at 7:50 a.m., which means students like her who take the bus have to be up around 6 a.m.

And some parents are also on board with later start times.