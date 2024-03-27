This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration on Monday announced nearly $3.7 million in funding to research offshore wind and whether marine mammals are impacted by activities associated with turbine construction projects.

Offshore wind development has been a top priority of the administration in an effort to address climate change and reach 100% clean energy by 2035. However, the initiative has received pushback from some political and community leaders who believe survey activities related to offshore wind projects may harm whales and other species.

“It’s imperative that we not only protect the interests of our ratepayers but safeguard the vitality of our marine ecosystems as well,” said Christine Guhl-Sadovy, president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, in a statement.

The new funding will support the state’s ongoing Research and Monitoring Initiative, which to date has received $13 million from the BPU’s second offshore wind energy solicitation. In January, the state approved two offshore wind projects that will generate 742 megawatts of electricity, power up to 1.8 million homes and contribute more than $3 billion to the local economy.