Incumbents win in N.J. Congressional primary races

Up North

The other contest that was set before polls closed is in the 9th District, which covers parts of Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties. Democratic incumbent Bill Pascrell will face Republican Bill Prempeh, an Air Force veteran who challenged Pascrell in 2020.

Democratic incumbent Josh Gottheimer was still waiting for his Republican opponent in the 5th District. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the numbers indicated that it will be Frank Pallotta, a former investment banker who is aiming for a rematch. Pallotta is in a tight race with Nick De Gregorio, a Marine Corps veteran. The 5th covers parts of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties.

Another unchallenged Democratic incumbent is Frank Pallone in the 6th District. He will face Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley who bested a field of three in the Republican primary, which includes Rik Mehta who was the party’s U.S. Senate candidate in 2020. The 6th covers parts of Middlesex and Monmouth counties.

In the 7th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski held off a challenge from perennial candidate Roger Bacon, who was knocked out of the gubernatorial primary last year due to an issue with petition signatures. The 7th covers Hunterdon and Warren counties along with parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties.

Malinowski will face former state Sen. Tom Kean Jr., who won the Republican primary. Kean, the son of the former governor who has a very recognizable name in New Jersey, was able to hold off two other candidates who embraced former President Trump’s “America First” brand, including Phil Rizzo, who ran for governor last year.

Another Menendez was making an impact in the 8th District. Rob Menendez, the son of New Jersey’s senior senator, defeated two other challengers. He will face off against Republican Marcos Arroyo, a housing inspector from West New York, who was unchallenged. The 8th, which covers parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, is an open seat due to Democratic incumbent Albio Sires not seeking re-election.

In the 10th Congressional District, covering parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, Democratic incumbent Donald Payne kept two challengers at bay. His Republican challenger will be David Pinckney, who has run for Congress and State Assembly for the last decade.

Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill’s Republican challenger in the 11th District will likely be Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, who was in a tight race with Paul DeGroot, as of 11 p.m. DeGroot spent 25 years in the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The 11th covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.