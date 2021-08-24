New Jersey Gov. Murphy holds on to strong approval ratings

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Most New Jersey voters who took part in a new Monmouth University poll think Gov. Phil Murphy is doing a good job.

Out of 810 registered voters surveyed, 54% approve of the job Murphy is doing, down 3% from May. His disapproval rating is flat at 36%.

Those surveyed continue to give Murphy high marks for how he is managing the state through the pandemic. Sixty-one percent say he is doing a good job, down 4% from May. Meanwhile, 28% say he is doing a bad job, which has remained flat.

These numbers are “pretty strong” for an incumbent seeking reelection, said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“Most people say he’s doing a good job on the issue that they care about the most,” he said. “That’s a pretty good sign for reelection.”