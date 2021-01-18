This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

To speed up the vaccination process, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that anyone over age 65 gets vaccinated as soon as possible, along with anyone over 16 with underlying health conditions. What does this mean to our region’s distribution plans, which look quite different? Previously, the CDC recommended that those over 75 and essential workers should be next.

In New Jersey, all those 65 and older and anyone between 16 and 64 with chronic medical conditions, as defined by CDC, could begin making appointments for their vaccinations as of Jan. 14. This is based on an anticipation of increased delivery of vaccines.

Qualifying health conditions in New Jersey are cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, certain heart conditions, obesity, sickle cell disease, and type 2 diabetes. Also qualifying are people with weakened immune systems and smokers.

New Jersey officials say a full listing of its phase 1B will be forthcoming. What the new recommendations mean for essential workers’ place in line is not yet known.

Delaware officials say the state is focused on accelerating vaccinations for phase 1a personnel to get to 1b as soon as possible. Officials anticipate having more information to share soon.

In Pennsylvania, officials have always said that the state will align its distribution with federal government recommendations. The state is working to understand the full impact of the new recommendations, and how to roll them out.

Philadelphia has its own distribution plan, and officials have met to discuss the new federal guidelines. A spokesperson said no firm decision has been made to change the city’s phases at this time. But that is pending decisions, recommendations, and requirements that may be placed by the incoming Biden administration.

The city’s Department of Public Health is administering vaccines according to the risk-based scheme developed by the local Vaccine Advisory Committee, and it has not adopted the federal recommendation to open them up to anyone over the age of 65. Phase 1b, which is expected to start in the next couple of weeks, prioritizes people with high-risk medical conditions and those over the age of 75.

Do we know when people over 65 and those with certain health conditions will get vaccinated?

In New Jersey, people over 65 and those with certain health conditions are already signing up to be vaccinated, while Pennsylvania and Delaware have yet to announce their new plans.

One of our listeners wants to know: Would those over 65 be prioritized by age?

In New Jersey, everyone over 65 will be eligible at the same time. Pennsylvania and Delaware have not announced their plans.