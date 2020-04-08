N.J. plans for regional nursing homes to accept sick residents, staff

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

With the coronavirus taking a growing toll on New Jersey’s nursing homes, state officials are now stepping up their response and creating regional plans to group residents and staff at certain facilities to reduce the pandemic’s spread.

Half of the state’s 375 nursing homes now have at least one patient diagnosed with COVID-19, and some facilities have said they no longer have sufficient staff or other resources to safely care for their vulnerable residents, health officials announced Tuesday. These facilities serve elderly individuals with certain medical needs and patients discharged from hospitals who require treatment that can’t be provided at home.

“Our long-term care facilities continue to be severely impacted” by COVID-19, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said at the state’s daily media briefing on the disease, which has now been found in more than 44,000 New Jerseyans, including more than 1,200 who have died. One in 10 of these fatalities involve a nursing home resident, she said.

Taking on more COVID-19 cases

Nursing home operators have already begun to assess which facilities have the staff, supplies, physical layout and other resources needed to take additional COVID-19 patients, according to Jon Dolan, president and CEO of the Health Care Association of New Jersey, which represents long-term care providers.

Dolan called the state’s approach “very solid,” adding, “it’s the right balance for us to strike,” to have facilities dedicated to residents that have tested positive, and others to provide care for those who have not. He expects up to 10 homes could soon be COVID-only locations.

But like hospitals and other health care providers, Dolan said his members are struggling to obtain enough personal protective equipment, or PPE — masks, gowns and other gear to protect against infection — or staff to do the job.

We’ve been challenged by staff (shortages) in the past and it’s doubly hard now,” he said. “We are the next front in this battle and we need to keep people safe and working.”

Computer modeling to get ahead of COVID-19

Persichilli said the regional cohorting plan calls for developing a computer model to sort patients and staff based on any COVID-19 test results, the existence of any respiratory symptoms, their known exposure to the virus, the presence of other positive cases at the facility and its physical design, or how much it allows for those infected to be kept separate. Residents and staff will then be moved to other sites, as needed, in an effort to isolate those with the disease from those without.

“The algorithm is a little deep, but we think we can do it. Actually we must do it,” Persichilli said Tuesday. COVID-19 is particularly dangerous to elderly individuals — nearly half of those who have died are over age 80 — and those with underlying conditions.

The commissioner conceded these changes could be extremely hard on some residents, particularly elderly individuals who have come to call it home. But the regional approach was necessary, she said, given the rising number of infections.

Dolan agreed the stress could be considerable, but said there was no other choice; beyond their current responsibilities, nursing homes are expecting more patients as the surge of COVID-19 cases patients now hitting hospitals are discharged and need skilled nursing care.

“Changes in the daily schedule can affect lives,” he said. “You add this virus, the stress, no visitation and now a relocation, and you’re going to lose people from that alone.”