Nursing homes in some N.J. counties can soon resume in-person visits

Some long-term care facilities in New Jersey can now opt to resume in-person visits, state health officials said Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced that visitation will only restart in counties with less serious coronavirus infection rates.

“This is good news,” she said. “We are seeing the outbreaks in our long-term care facilities decrease.”

Before they can restart indoor visits, long-term care facilities will have to inform the state that they meet staffing and cleanliness standards. Any places with any new “facility-onset” COVID-19 cases in the previous 14 days will not be permitted to resume indoor visits.